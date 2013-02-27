FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NKT CEO sees little growth in main Europe markets
February 27, 2013 / 7:52 AM / in 5 years

NKT CEO sees little growth in main Europe markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Danish industrial group NKT Holding has little hope for growth in main its European markets in 2013 and will keep its focus on emerging markets, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“In the main markets in Europe there is not much hope for growth,” Chief Executive Thomas Hofman-Bang told Reuters after the group posted a stronger-than-forecast operational profit for the fourth quarter, aided by the sale of NKT Flexibles, and said earnings would be flat this year.

He added the group would seek growth in emerging markets in 2013 and that it has the financial strength to carry out acquisitions. (Reporting by Teis jensen)

