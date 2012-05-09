FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-NKT Holding Q1 profit rise at low end of expectations
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
May 9, 2012 / 6:56 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-NKT Holding Q1 profit rise at low end of expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, quotes, share price)

* Q1 EBIT 103 mln DKK, vs forecast 117 mln

* Full-year guidance unchanged

COPENHAGEN, May 9 (Reuters) - Danish industrial group NKT Holding posted a rise in quarterly operating profit at the low end of expectations, held back by a drop in revenue, especially in its Chinese railway cables business, and kept guidance for 2012 unchanged.

First-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose by a half to 103 million Danish crowns ($18.00 million), compared with a forecast for 117 million in a Reuters poll.

NKT, which manufactures power cables and cleaning equipment, said the results were hit by lower activity in the Chinese railway cables segment and by comparison effects stemming from income recognised a year ago for a submarine cable project.

First-quarter revenue fell by 6 percent to 3.53 billion crowns, compared with a forecast for 3.76 billion.

In railway cables, revenues fell 59 percent “mainly due to China’s ... temporary freeze on construction of high speed railways and a high level of activity in the comparable period in 2011,” NKT said.

“Tendering activity recommenced in the first quarter and the market is slowly expected to pick up in second half 2012.”

NKT Holding reiterated guidance for a rise in organic growth in revenue of about 5-10 percent in 2012 and EBITDA adjusted for one-off items of about 1.05-1.25 billion crowns.

It repeated that the sale of its NKT Flexibles unit would contribute about 1.3 billion crowns profit from discontinued operations this year.

NKT Holding and Norwegian group Subsea 7 agreed in February to sell their jointly owned offshore pipelines maker, Flexibles, to U.S. oilfield equipment group National Oilwell Varco for 3.8 billion Danish crowns. ($1 = 5.7219 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.