NKT's quarterly profit misses forecasts, reiterates outlook

COPENHAGEN, May 22 (Reuters) - Danish industrial group NKT Holding reported a fall in operating profit for the first quarter and kept guidance for 2013 unchanged.

Operational earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 217 million Danish crowns ($37.48 million) in January-March from 229 million in the first quarter last year, below an average forecast of 257 million in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 5.7897 Danish crowns)