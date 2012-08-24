NKT Holding cuts 2012 guidance as Q2 below forecast

COPENHAGEN, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Danish industrial group NKT Holding posted a smaller-than-forecast rise in core profits for the second quarter, hit by weaker sales of railway cables in China and sluggish sales in Europe, and cut guidance for 2012.

Operational earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 239 million Danish crowns ($40.06 million) in April-June from 197 million in the second quarter last year, missing analysts’ average expectation of a rise to 296 million in a Reuters survey.

“The European debt crisis impacted all three business units and the decline in European demand could not be balanced by satisfactory sales in other markets,” NKT Holding said in a statement.

NKT Holding, a manufacturer of power cables and professional cleaning equipment, lowered guidance for the full-year 2012.

It said it expected zero revenue growth in 2012, instead of 5-10 percent organic growth, and cut its forecast for operational EBITDA to 1.05 billion crowns, the low end of a previously indicated range 1.05 billion to 1.25 billion. ($1 = 5.9665 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)