UPDATE 1-NKT Holding shares slide after profit disappoints

* Shares drop nearly 12 pct on weak results, guidance cut

* Adjusted EBITDA 239 mln DKK vs avg forecast 296 mln

* Company sees no revenue growth in 2012

* Cuts 2012 core profit outlook to low end of range

COPENHAGEN, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Danish industrial group NKT Holding posted a smaller-than-forecast rise in quarterly profits, hit by weaker sales of railway cables in China and sluggish sales in Europe, and cut guidance for 2012, sending its shares sliding.

NKT shares dropped as much as 11.8 percent to a five-week low of 185.30 crowns before paring its deepest losses to trade down 9.5 percent at 190.0 at 0709 GMT.

“The European debt crisis impacted all three business units and the decline in European demand could not be balanced by satisfactory sales in other markets,” NKT Holding said in a statement.

The NKT Cables division’s sales were hurt by a temporary halt to high-speed railway construction in China and by caution among European customers as a result of the economic slowdown, NKT Holding said.

Reporting a 3 percent drop in revenue for the second quarter, against analysts’ expectation of 3 percent growth, NKT Holding, a manufacturer of power cables and professional cleaning equipment, lowered guidance for the full year 2012.

It said it expected zero revenue growth in 2012, instead of 5-10 percent organic growth, and cut its forecast for operational EBITDA to 1.05 billion crowns, the low end of a previously forecast range of 1.05 billion to 1.25 billion.

The company uses the term “operational” to specify earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) adjusted for one-off items.

Operational EBITDA rose to 239 million Danish crowns ($40.06 million) in April-June from 197 million in the second quarter last year, missing analysts’ average expectation of a rise to 296 million in a Reuters survey.

Year-ago figures were adjusted to reflect the divestment of NKT’s offshore pipelines business.

A one-off gain of 1.4 billion crowns - 100 million more than earlier announced - was booked for NKT’s sale of its stake in offshore pipelines unit NKT Flexibles.

NKT Holding missed analysts’ estimates for a third consecutive quarter. In the first quarter results had also been hit by lower activity in the Chinese railway cables business. ($1 = 5.9665 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)