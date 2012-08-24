FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NKT Holding CEO says cost control key to guidance
August 24, 2012

NKT Holding CEO says cost control key to guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The head of Danish industrial group NKT Holding said on Friday that strict cost control helped the company avoid cutting guidance for its 2012 earnings even deeper than it did in its second-quarter report.

NKT Holding, a manufacturer of power cables and cleaning equipment, cut guidance for full-year operational earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 1.05 billion crowns ($175.98 million), the low end of an earlier forecast range of 1.05 billion to 1.25 billion crowns.

“The reason we are able to still guide at the low end of the range is the effect of the very strict cost control in the first half of the year and which we will continue executing on,” Chief Executive Thomas Hofman-Bang said in a conference call on the company’s second-quarter results. ($1 = 5.9665 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)

