FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovene NLB buys back further 55.8 mln eur of its bond
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 16, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 6 years ago

Slovene NLB buys back further 55.8 mln eur of its bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, March 16 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest bank, Nova Ljubljanska Banka, has in the past two weeks bought back a further 55.8 million euros ($72.9 million) of its state-guaranteed 3-year bond which matures on July 23 this year, the company said on Friday.

Along with the previous buy-backs of the same bond, which carries a coupon of 3.25 percent, the purchase reduced the bond’s nominal value to about 873 million euros from the initial value of 1.5 billion euros, it said in a statement.

The government said last month it was planning to sell more than a half of its 55 percent stake in NLB. Belgian banking and insurance group KBC is NLB’s second-largest owner with a stake of 25 percent.

NLB must boost its capital by 400 million euros by the end of June in line with demands from the European Banking Authority. ($1 = 0.7651 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Helen Massy-Beresford)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.