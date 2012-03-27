FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia's NLB in further 95 mln eur bond buyback
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2012 / 3:21 PM / 6 years ago

Slovenia's NLB in further 95 mln eur bond buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, March 27 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest bank, Nova Ljubljanska banka, has since March 19 bought back a further 95.3 million euros ($127 million) of its three-year state-guaranteed bonds which mature on July 23, the company said on Tuesday.

Along with previous buybacks of the same bonds, which carry a coupon of 3.25 percent, the purchase reduced the bonds’ nominal value to about 777.4 million euros from the initial value of 1.5 billion, it said in a statement.

NLB must boost its capital by 400 million euros by the end of June, in line with demands from the European Banking Authority, but a local paper reported earlier on Tuesday that the government was seeking to postpone this deadline.

The government said last month it was planning to sell more than a half of its 55 percent stake in NLB. Belgian banking and insurance group KBC is NLB’s second-largest owner with a stake of 25 percent. ($1 = 0.7504 euros)b (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by David Holmes)

