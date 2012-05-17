NLB starts due diligence before capital hike - paper

LJUBLJANA, May 17 (Reuters) - Auditors are examining the books of state-controlled Nova Ljubljanska Banka, Slovenia’s largest bank, to help investors decide how much capital must be raised in a fundraising next month, the Finance newspaper reported on Thursday.

European Resolution Capital, a bank restructuring adviser, will perform due diligence on NLB for several weeks, the paper said.

After that, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the International Financial Corporation and Belgian banking and insurance group KBC, which owns a 25 percent stake, will decide whether they will inject fresh capital in NLB.

NLB, which made a loss in 2011 for the third year in a row due to non-peforming loans to local companies, needs 400 million euros ($510 million) capital by end-June to meet European Banking Authority requirements.

KBC has a 25 percent stake in the unlisted NLB, while the government owns 55 percent. Neither NLB nor the government were available for comment.

The government plans to sell its holding down to 25 percent as it is unable to provide fresh capital because of its moves to cut the budget deficit. ($1 = 0.7849 euro) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Dan Lalor)