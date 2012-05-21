FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank NLB may need more capital than thought -paper
#Credit Markets
May 21, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

Bank NLB may need more capital than thought -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, May 21 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest bank state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) may need fresh capital of 700 million euros ($890.54 million) this year rather than 400 million as reported earlier, daily Finance said on Monday.

It said finance ministry will try to postpone the deadline for the capital hike till the end of this year from the end of June which was set by the European Banking Authority last year.

NLB, in which Belgian banking and insurance group KBC has a stake of 25 percent, reported a loss in 2011, its third annual loss in a row, due to non-performing loans to local companies.

The finance ministry and NLB were not available for an immediate comment.

Last week auditors started due diligence on NLB following which the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the International Financial Corporation and KBC will decide whether they will inject fresh capital into NLB. ($1 = 0.7860 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
