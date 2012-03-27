FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia hopes to postpone NLB bank capital hike - paper
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 6 years

Slovenia hopes to postpone NLB bank capital hike - paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, March 27 (Reuters) - Slovenia is hoping to postpone a capital hike by state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka, which needs to increase its capital by 400 million euros ($533 million), until the end of June, daily Finance reported on Tuesday.

The requirement to hike capital was made by the European Banking Authority for a number of European banks.

NLB, the Bank of Slovenia, and the government gave no immediate comment.

NLB, in which the government has a stake of 55 percent, has made a loss in the past three years, burdened by non-performing loans to domestic firms. Belgian banking and insurance group KBC owns 25 percent of NLB.

The government had said it planned to find a strategic investor for NLB so the state would not have to pay money into the bank from its overstretched budget.

The government hopes to reduce budget deficit to 3.5 percent of GDP this year from 6 percent in 2011 and is planning to issue a benchmark bond of up to 1.5 billion euros to cover budget needs next week. ($1 = 0.7504 euro) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Dan Lalor)

