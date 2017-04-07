FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Slovenia's NLB bank readies for privatisation as ups dividend
April 7, 2017 / 1:45 PM / 4 months ago

Slovenia's NLB bank readies for privatisation as ups dividend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, April 7 (Reuters) - Slovenia's largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), said on Friday it was ready for privatisation and plans to increase its dividend payout by 45 percent to 3.2 euros per share for 2017.

This will increase total dividend payments to 63.8 million euros ($68 million) this year, from 43.9 million in 2016.

Slovenia plans to sell 75 percent of NLB in an initial public offering later this year and keep the rest of its stake in the bank, which it rescued in 2013.

NLB reported in March that its 2016 group net profit jumped by 20 percent to 110 million euros, mainly due to a fall in non-performing loans.

"Preliminary estimates show that very good business trends continue in the first quarter," the bank said in a statement without giving details, adding it was ready for privatisation.

"The privatisation process is not expected to hinder the implementation of the business strategy of the bank," it added.

Local media have reported that Slovenia hopes to get at least 1 billion euros for 75 percent of NLB. ($1 = 0.9416 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Alexander Smith)

