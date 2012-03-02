FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NLB buys back 93.8 mln euros of its bonds
#Credit Markets
March 2, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 6 years ago

NLB buys back 93.8 mln euros of its bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, March 2 (Reuters) - Nova Ljubljanska Banka, Slovenia’s largest bank, has bought back 93.8 million euros ($125 million) of its state-guaranteed bond which matures on July 23, 2012.

The nominal value of the bond, which carries a coupon of 3.25 percent, was thus reduced to 1 billion euros, NLB said on Friday.

Slovenia said earlier this week it was planning to sell more than half its stake in NLB in which it has a 55 percent holding.

Belgian banking and insurance group KBC is NLB’s second largest owner with a stake of 25 percent. ($1 = 0.7501 euro) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Dan Lalor)

