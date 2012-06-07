Slovenian bank NLB may issue CoCo bond-finmin

* Issue seen likely in June

* Govt hopes for strategic investor by year-end

* NKBM likely to issue new shares by Sept

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, June 7 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) may issue a contingent convertible (CoCo) bond this month to hike its capital in line with European Banking Authority (EBA) requirements, finance minister Janez Sustersic said on Thursday.

“The issue would give us additional time ... to find a strategic partner for the bank,” Sustersic said, adding the government hoped to find a strategic investor in NLB by the end of the year.

He did not give the size for the issue but according to the EBA, NLB needs to boost its capital by at least 320 million euros ($400 million) by the end of June.

Sustersic said the government was still in talks with Belgian banking and insurance group KBC, which owns 25 percent of NLB, on whether KBC would buy a part of the issue.

Unlisted NLB ended 2011 in a loss for the third year in a row, burdened by non-performing loans to local companies. The government hopes to sell more than half of its 55 percent stake in the bank to a strategic investor later this year.

According to Sustersic, the government would buy the bond by using deposits it has in local banks and would not increase its debt over the purchase. CoCo bonds can be converted into an ownership stake and are considered as a part of Core Tier 1 capital of an issuer.

Sustersic also said Slovenia’s second largest bank Nova KBM would probably issue new shares by the end of September in order to hike its capital in line with the regulator’s demand.

He did not say how much capital NKBM needed but the bank, with market capitalisation of 95 million euros, had said it planned to raise its share capital by up to 52 percent.

Export oriented Slovenia was badly hit by the global crisis and is struggling with a new recession after a mild recovery in 2010. The government expects a contraction of 0.9 percent this year versus a contraction of 0.2 percent in 2011 due to lower export demand and a fall in domestic spending amid budget cuts.

The country’s banking system is expected to end 2012 in a loss for the third consecutive year as a number of financially troubled and bankrupt companies are not able to repay debts.