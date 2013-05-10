FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Slovene banks NLB, NKBM to raise new capital
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 10, 2013 / 8:22 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Slovene banks NLB, NKBM to raise new capital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds capital hike for NKBM, more details, background)

LJUBLJANA, May 10 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest banks NLB and NKBM , which are both state-controlled, plan capital hikes worth a combined 767 million euros ($1 billion), the banks said on Friday.

The two banks bear the bulk of the 7 billion euros of bad loans which are choking the country’s banks and put the country at risk of being the next euro zone member to need a bailout. On Thursday the government pledged to sell 15 state firms and raise VAT in its efforts to avoid having to ask for international help.

NLB said it plans to issue new shares worth 367 million euros while NKBM, which will be put up for sale this year, plans an issue worth 400 million euros.

The government had already said it would recapitalise its banks with an injection of 900 million euros by the end of July.

It also plans to transfer most of the bad loans to a newly established ‘bad bank’ from June so as to ease the credit crunch and pave the way for privatising the banks. ($1=0.7637 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.