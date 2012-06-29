Slovenia to provide capital for NLB bank after KBC backs out

LJUBLJANA, June 29 (Reuters) - Slovenia has been left to inject more capital in its largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) to meet EU solvency requirements after Belgian shareholder KBC, the insurance and banking group, decided not to subscribe to a new share issue.

“After very careful and thorough consideration ... KBC has today decided not to participate in the short term capital solution proposed by NLB and the Republic of Slovenia,” KBC said in a statement sent to Reuters late on Friday.

On Wednesday KBC and the government, which are the major owners of NLB, had agreed that KBC would buy new shares worth 61 million euros by Saturday, raising its stake in the bank to 33.9 percent from 25 percent at present.

At the same time the government would buy contingent convertible bonds (CoCos) worth 320 million euros. Both moves would raise NLB’s Core Tier 1 capital solvency ratio from 6 percent to 9 percent of assets as required by the European Banking Authority (EBA).

But the finance ministry said on Friday KBC decided to back out after it failed to get an immediate assurance from the European Commission that it could keep its stake in NLB even beyond 2012.

Because of the state aid it received in the past KBC has been obliged un EU rules to sell its stakes in some other banks, among them in NLB.

The ministry said NLB’s new share issue will now be purchased by state-owned investment funds SOD and KAD, which will reduce KBC’s stake in the bank to about 22 percent while the state’s stake in NLB will be raised to about 60 percent from 55 percent at present, according to a calculation by Reuters.

“KAD and SOD will use reserves ... so there will be no need to take on new debt or to raise the budget deficit,” the ministry said in a statement.

The government hopes to sell more than half its stake in NLB to a strategic investor by the end of the year to leave it with a 25 percent holding.

Conservative Prime Minister Janez Jansa told reporters earlier on Friday Slovenia had no need to ask for an international bailout at present in spite of its ailing banks.

Apart from NLB, the country’s second and third largest banks also need fresh capital this year due to a rise in non-performing loans made to local firms.

Slovenia was the fastest growing euro zone member in 2007 but was badly hit by the global crisis because of its dependency on exports.

After a mild recovery in 2010, the economy contracted by 0.2 percent in 2011 while the government expect a further contraction of 0.9 percent this year due to lower export demand and a fall in domestic consumption amid cuts ih government spending. (Editing by Greg Mahlich)