Slovenian lender NLB swings to 91 mln euro first-half loss
#Credit Markets
July 26, 2013 / 7:56 AM / in 4 years

Slovenian lender NLB swings to 91 mln euro first-half loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, July 26 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest lender Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) swung to a first-half group loss of 91 million euros ($120.4 million) on rising bad loans and lower net interest income, the bank said on Friday.

NLB, which achieved a net profit of 32.2 million euros in the same period last year, made new bad-loan provisions of 145 million euros in the first six months of 2013.

Unlisted NLB is at the heart of speculation that Slovenia could need a bailout within a year after the lender said in June that it will need a state capital injection of 500 million euros this year to meet regulatory requirements for capital buffers.

The state-owned bank plans to transfer about 2 billion euros of bad loans to the newly established bad bank in the coming months, pending approval from the European Commission.

Slovenian banks, which are mostly state-owned, are nursing about 7 billion euros of bad loans, which equates to about a fifth of the entire economy.

Slovenia President Borut Pahor said on Thursday that the country would be able to solve its financial problems without international help. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by David Goodman)

