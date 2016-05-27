UPDATE 1-Slovenian bank NLB doubles Q1 net profit, cuts bad loans

(Updates with details, background)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, May 27 (Reuters) - Slovenia's largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), doubled its group net profit in the first quarter to 52.1 million euros ($58 million), helped by improved performance of subsidiaries in Serbia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Kosovo and Macedonia.

Net profit in the same quarter last year was 25 million euros.

The bank, which was rescued by the state in 2013 and is due to be privatised, said it had reduced bad loans to 18.4 percent of all loans at the end of the first quarter from 19.3 percent at the end of 2015.

It also said the supervisory board is expected to nominate a new chief executive within about a month after former CEO Janko Medja resigned in February due to "differences of opinion with the owner of the bank".

NLB said its balance sheet assets rose to 11.9 billion euros at the end of March, up 1 percent compared with the end of 2015. It plans to pay total dividends of 43.9 million euros for the first time since 2008.

On Friday rating agency Standard&Poor's revised NLB's outlook to positive from stable on expectation the bank will benefit from further restructuring and improved risk management.

Slovenia was badly hit by the global financial crisis due to its dependency on exports and the government had to pour more than 3 billion euros into local banks, including NLB, in 2013 to prevent them from collapsing under bad loans.

Earlier this month, state investment firm Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH), which coordinates privatisation, said it plans to start selling 75 percent of NLB by means of an initial public share offer in the autumn.

The government plans to keep 25 percent in the bank to have a say in key business decisions. ($1 = 0.8986 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Adrian Croft)