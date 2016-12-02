FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Slovenia's NLB bank Jan-Sept profit up 18 pct, bad loans fall
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 2, 2016 / 3:06 PM / 9 months ago

Slovenia's NLB bank Jan-Sept profit up 18 pct, bad loans fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Slovenia's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), which is due to be privatised next year, had a group net profit of 91.5 million euros ($97.45 million) in the first nine months of 2016, up by 18 percent compared with the same period in the previous year.

The state-owned bank also said in a statement on Friday bad loans fell to 14.5 percent of all loans, down from 19.3 percent at the end of 2015. ($1 = 0.9390 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak. Editing by Jane Merriman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.