Slovenia's NLB bank Jan-Sept profit up 18 pct, bad loans fall

LJUBLJANA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Slovenia's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), which is due to be privatised next year, had a group net profit of 91.5 million euros ($97.45 million) in the first nine months of 2016, up by 18 percent compared with the same period in the previous year.

The state-owned bank also said in a statement on Friday bad loans fell to 14.5 percent of all loans, down from 19.3 percent at the end of 2015. ($1 = 0.9390 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak. Editing by Jane Merriman)