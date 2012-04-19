FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's NLMK boosts Q1 steel output by 14 pct q/q
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 19, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

Russia's NLMK boosts Q1 steel output by 14 pct q/q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 19 (Reuters) - Novolipetsk Steel, Russia’s fourth-largest steel producer, said on Thursday that first quarter crude steel output reached 3.6 million tonnes, up 14 percent from the previous quarter and in line with its earlier forecast.

In January, the steelmaker said it expected first quarter output of 3.6 million tonnes.

The company also said it expects second quarter sales volumes to increase thanks to the seasonal upturn in demand.

NLMK still sees full year output at 15 million tonnes. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.