Russia's NLMK boosts Q1 steel output by 14 pct q/q

MOSCOW, April 19 (Reuters) - Novolipetsk Steel, Russia’s fourth-largest steel producer, said on Thursday that first quarter crude steel output reached 3.6 million tonnes, up 14 percent from the previous quarter and in line with its earlier forecast.

In January, the steelmaker said it expected first quarter output of 3.6 million tonnes.

The company also said it expects second quarter sales volumes to increase thanks to the seasonal upturn in demand.

NLMK still sees full year output at 15 million tonnes. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)