LPC-Russia's NLMK to sign 250 mln euro loan with international banks-sources

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Russian steel company Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK) is expected to sign a 250 million euro ($280.40 million) syndicated loan this week with four international banks, banking sources close to the deal said.

The four-year deal, led by Deutsche Bank, is structured as a secured pre-export financing and pays a margin of 200 basis points (bps) over Libor, the sources said.

The new facility for the company’s European steel plate business, the bankers said.

NLMK last tapped the loan market in January 2012 when it signed a three-year $500 million pre-export financing that also paid 200 bps over Libor.

NLMK could not be immediately reached for comment, while Deutsche Bank declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8916 euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)