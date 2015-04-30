FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-LPC-Russia's NLMK signs 250 mln euro loan with international banks
#Financials
April 30, 2015

UPDATE 1-LPC-Russia's NLMK signs 250 mln euro loan with international banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details from Deutsche Bank statement)

By Sandrine Bradley

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Russian steel company Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK) has signed a 250 million euro ($280.40 million) syndicated loan with four international banks, led by Deutsche Bank as coordinator, bookrunner and agent.

Deutsche Bank announced the deal on Thursday. The borrower is NLMK Europe Plate division, a part of NLMK Belgium Holdings group and the loan is guaranteed by NLMK Group.

The four-year working capital finance facility pays a margin of 200 basis points (bps) over Libor. The medium term committed nature of the facility provides financial flexibility to NLMK Europe Plate, Deutsche Bank said.

NLMK last tapped the loan market in January 2012 when it signed a three-year $500 million pre-export financing that also paid 200 bps over Libor.

$1 = 0.8916 euros Editing by Christopher Mangham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
