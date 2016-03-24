UPDATE 2-Russia's NLMK may pay higher dividend than expected

(Adds details, CEO comments)

MOSCOW, March 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest steelmaker NLMK will maintain output this year despite slower domestic demand and may pay a higher dividend than expected after a 25 percent rise in 2015 net profit, it said on Thursday.

NLMK, which is controlled by billionaire Vladimir Lisin, said core earnings fell 37 percent in the last three months of 2015 from the previous quarter due to lower prices for its products and a decline in sales.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled $321 million, down from $508 million in the third quarter and below the average forecast of $343 million in an analyst poll.

NLMK and other Russian steelmakers struggled to maintain profit levels in 2015 as a surge in cheap exports from China undermined prices for their products.

“Key factors behind the slump in steel product prices included an unprecedented spike in steel exports from China on the back of the continuing fall in demand and the dip in raw material prices,” Chief Financial Officer Grigory Fedorishin said.

He said NLMK was also hit by lower demand at home, which fell 9 percent in 2015 as Russia’s flagging economy slipped into a second year of recession.

NLMK Chief Executive Oleg Bagrin said weak Russian demand would continue this year and both output and sales were likely to fall in the first quarter, but the company planned to match the 15.9 million tonnes it produced in 2015.

He also said NLMK could pay a higher dividend than expected after net profit rose to $967 million for 2015. The company’s current policy is to pay out more than 50 pct of net profit but no more than 50 pct of free cash flow.

NLMK said its fourth-quarter net profit fell to $76 million, down 81 percent quarter-on-quarter due to foreign exchange losses. Revenue slipped 19 percent from the third quarter to $1.6 billion due to both lower sales prices and volumes. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; editing by David Clarke)