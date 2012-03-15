US business group challenges labor board appointees

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce filed a motion on Thursday to challenge President Barack Obama’s recess appointments to the National Labor Relations Board.

The business trade group asked a U.S. Court of Appeals to add the challenge to a pre-existing case, arguing that Obama’s appointments violate the Senate’s constitutional right to review board candidates.

“Appointing three of five members to the NLRB in a legally questionable way casts doubt on the work of the entire agency,” said Thomas Donohue, president and chief executive of the chamber. (Reporting By Alexandra Alper; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)