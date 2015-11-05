The NLRB at work: October 2015

October was a busy month for the National Labor Relations Board, which defended its standard for allowing the creation of “micro unions” before a federal appeals court, saw one of the first applications of its new test for determining joint employment created in Browning-Ferris Industries Inc, and squared off in court for the first time with McDonald’s in the agency’s bid to hold the company liable for labor violations by franchisees.

Here are some other developments from last month that may have flown under the radar.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SrieEF