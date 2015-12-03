NLRB at Work: November 2015

Dec 3 -

After spending much of the year in the spotlight - and riling Republican lawmakers and business groups - the National Labor Relations Board was relatively quiet in November. The board applied its controversial D.R. Horton and Murphy Oil decisions to strike down class and collective action waivers in at least seven cases, including one involving American Express, and said it would take up a case in which it could extend its jurisdiction to secular, non-teaching staff at private religious schools.

Here is a look at some other developments from the board that may have gone under the radar.

