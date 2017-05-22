NLRB to appeals court: gym chain's union vote untainted by coercion

The National Labor Relations Board urged a federal appeals court to reject a San Francisco gym chain’s challenge to a unionization vote, which the company contends was corrupted by threats of immigration raids and the presence of a worker who had been fired for brandishing a replica handgun on the job.

In a brief filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Friday, the NLRB argued that there was no connection between the union election and the alleged incident that prompted Equinox Holdings Inc to terminate Jared Quarles, whom the union used as an election observer.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qdpDOY