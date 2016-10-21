FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Inner Mongolia Yili plans private placement for stake buy, projects
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 21, 2016 / 2:31 PM / 10 months ago

Inner Mongolia Yili plans private placement for stake buy, projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - China's dairy producer Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial plans to raise up to 9 billion yuan ($1.33 billion) in a share private placement to help fund a stake acquisition in a Hong Kong-listed company and various projects, including one in New Zealand.

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd's plan comes as Chinese companies, such as Beingmate Baby and Child Food Co Ltd, widen their global footprint in the dairy sector.

Inner Mongolia Yili plans to use 4.6 billion yuan of the total proceeds from the private placement to acquire a 37 percent stake in China Shengmu Organic Milk Ltd, it said in a statement on the Shanghai stock exchange on Friday.

The rest of the proceeds will go into a production facility in New Zealand to produce baby milk powder, a milk products project in China, as well as logistics and R&D investments.

Inner Mongolia Yili's shares will resume trading on Monday, after a suspension since Sept. 19.

$1 = 6.7630 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Meg Shen, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
