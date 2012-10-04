FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India shortlists Goldman, 4 others for NMDC share sale-sources
October 4, 2012

India shortlists Goldman, 4 others for NMDC share sale-sources

MUMBAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - India has shortlisted five banks including Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Bank of America Merrill Lynch for a selldown of some state shares in miner NMDC Ltd, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.

Others shortlisted by the Indian government’s department of disinvestment are domestic investment banks ICICI Securities and Enam Securities, said the sources, who declined to be named as the process is not public yet.

The government plans to divest a 10 percent stake in NMDC by auctioning shares to investors in a deal that could raise up to $1.5 billion at current market value. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee)

