India's $1.2 bln share sale in NMDC likely Dec 13-sources
November 29, 2012 / 12:41 PM / 5 years ago

India's $1.2 bln share sale in NMDC likely Dec 13-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Indian government’s share selldown in state-run miner NMDC Ltd to raise roughly $1.2 billion is likely to be launched on Dec. 13, three sources with direct knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.

The government, which owns 90 percent of NMDC, plans to sell a 10 percent stake in the company. All the sources declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Last week, the government raised about $147 million by selling shares of state-run Hindustan Copper Ltd., kick-starting a stalled divestment programme that is crucial to reining in a ballooning fiscal deficit. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

