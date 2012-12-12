India's NMDC $1.1 bln share sale fully covered - exchange data

MUMBAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - India’s up to $1.1 billion share auction in state miner NMDC Ltd was fully covered by 3.25 p.m. (0955 GMT) on Wednesday, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange showed.

By 3.25 p.m. (0955 GMT), the offer had received bids for 411.70 million shares, at an indicative weighted average price of 149.09 rupees per share. Final bid numbers will be available later on Wednesday.

The government was selling 396.47 million shares, or 10 percent of the company’s stock and had set a floor price of 147 rupees per share for bids.

The share sale is the largest by the government since a messy $2.5 billion auction of shares in state explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp in March that had required large bids from state investors. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)