FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's NMDC $1.1 bln share sale fully covered - exchange data
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 12, 2012 / 10:21 AM / in 5 years

India's NMDC $1.1 bln share sale fully covered - exchange data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - India’s up to $1.1 billion share auction in state miner NMDC Ltd was fully covered by 3.25 p.m. (0955 GMT) on Wednesday, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange showed.

By 3.25 p.m. (0955 GMT), the offer had received bids for 411.70 million shares, at an indicative weighted average price of 149.09 rupees per share. Final bid numbers will be available later on Wednesday.

The government was selling 396.47 million shares, or 10 percent of the company’s stock and had set a floor price of 147 rupees per share for bids.

The share sale is the largest by the government since a messy $2.5 billion auction of shares in state explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp in March that had required large bids from state investors. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.