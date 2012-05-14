FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritius' NMH H1 pretax profit down 2.2 pct
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 14, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 5 years ago

Mauritius' NMH H1 pretax profit down 2.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, May 14 (Reuters) - First-half pretax profits at New Mauritius Hotels (NMH) fell 2.2 percent, hit by a weaker euro, the company said on Monday.

Europe is the largest source of tourists for the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius.

The company, which owns eight hotels in Mauritius and one on the Seychelles archipelago, said earnings per share rose marginally from 5.59 rupees to 5.60 rupees a year earlier due to lower taxes.

“The euro was down by a 6.3 percent on average against the rupee,” it said in a statement.

Shares in NMH, ranked among the Indian Ocean island’s most traded stocks, were unchanged at 71.50 rupees. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia, Greg Mahlich)

