BRIEF-NN Group Q3 net result 354 mln euro
November 5, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-NN Group Q3 net result 354 mln euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - NN Group Nv :

* On track to meet 200 million euro expense reduction target by 2016, with realised cost reductions of 108 million euro this year so far

* Operating result ongoing business of eur 274 million, up 16.6 pct from 3Q13

* Assets under management at investment management increased to 180 billion euro driven by strong market performance

* Net result improved to 354 million euro versus net loss of 652 million euro in 3Q13, which included loss on divestment of ING Life Korea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

