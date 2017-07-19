UPDATE 1-Dutch court rejects claims against insurer NN by consumer group

(Adds more information on ruling and background)

By Bart H. Meijer

AMSTERDAM, July 19 (Reuters) - A Dutch court on Wednesday rejected claims against insurer NN Group relating to investment-linked insurance products which it sold in the 1990s and 2000s.

This contradicted a ruling on an individual case last month, when the Dutch financial products watchdog ordered NN Group to compensate a customer for money lost on a 1997 policy, because it failed to give adequate information on costs.

That ruling knocked 6 percent off NN's shares because of fears it would open the door to massive further claims.

NN Group and other Dutch insurers have been dealing with fallout from these policies for years after a 2006 commission found that customers were not always fairly informed of costs.

However, the Rotterdam District Court ruled that NN gave sufficient information, according to the law at the time.

"The fact that this opinion has changed, is no reason to blame NN. When the rules became stricter, NN adapted its information," the court said.

NN, whose shares closed up 1.25 percent at 33.40 euros before the ruling was released, said it planned to make a statement later while Woekerpolis.nl, the consumer group which brought the case, said it would appeal Wednesday's ruling.

Between 2008 and 2010 Dutch insurers collectively paid clients about 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) in compensation over similar policies, but a number of consumer groups have since filed suits arguing the compensation was too low. ($1 = 0.8684 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Alexander Smith)