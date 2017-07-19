FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
UPDATE 1-Dutch court rejects claims against insurer NN by consumer group
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Hopes and expectations of a fake girlfriend
the wider image
Hopes and expectations of a fake girlfriend
Report details public executions for petty theft
North Korea
Report details public executions for petty theft
#Energy and Environment
Reuters Focus
#Energy and Environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 19, 2017 / 5:11 PM / an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Dutch court rejects claims against insurer NN by consumer group

2 Min Read

(Adds more information on ruling and background)

By Bart H. Meijer

AMSTERDAM, July 19 (Reuters) - A Dutch court on Wednesday rejected claims against insurer NN Group relating to investment-linked insurance products which it sold in the 1990s and 2000s.

This contradicted a ruling on an individual case last month, when the Dutch financial products watchdog ordered NN Group to compensate a customer for money lost on a 1997 policy, because it failed to give adequate information on costs.

That ruling knocked 6 percent off NN's shares because of fears it would open the door to massive further claims.

NN Group and other Dutch insurers have been dealing with fallout from these policies for years after a 2006 commission found that customers were not always fairly informed of costs.

However, the Rotterdam District Court ruled that NN gave sufficient information, according to the law at the time.

"The fact that this opinion has changed, is no reason to blame NN. When the rules became stricter, NN adapted its information," the court said.

NN, whose shares closed up 1.25 percent at 33.40 euros before the ruling was released, said it planned to make a statement later while Woekerpolis.nl, the consumer group which brought the case, said it would appeal Wednesday's ruling.

Between 2008 and 2010 Dutch insurers collectively paid clients about 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) in compensation over similar policies, but a number of consumer groups have since filed suits arguing the compensation was too low. ($1 = 0.8684 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Alexander Smith)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.