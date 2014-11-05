FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NN Group quarterly profit rises on heavy cost cutting
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 5, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

NN Group quarterly profit rises on heavy cost cutting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - NN Group NV, the insurance arm of Dutch banking giant ING Group, posted a 16.6 percent rise in quarterly operating profit, driven by heavy cost cutting and lower debt funding costs.

NN Group, whose retirement, insurance and investment services span 18 countries across four continents, said it expected to meet its 200 million euro ($250.82 million) cost cutting target by 2016.

Operating profit from ongoing business rose to 274 million euros in the third quarter, compared with 235 million euros a year earlier.

NN Group’s assets under management increased to 180 billion euros at the end of the third quarter, up 2.3 percent on year. (1 US dollar = 0.7974 euro) (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.