Insurer NN Group slightly beats market expectations in Q4

AMSTERDAM, Feb 11 (Reuters) - NN Group NV, the Dutch insurer, said on Wednesday its result from ongoing operations rose 18 percent to 260 million euros ($294 million) in the fourth quarter, slightly ahead of market expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a result from ongoing operations of 251 million euros, a 14 percent increase, due to strong Japanese life insurance sales and a solid performance by the Dutch asset management arm.

The company said it would pay a dividend of 0.57 euros per share, or a total of 200 million euros, for the second half of 2014. Analysts had expected a dividend of 0.55 euros per share.

NN, which listed in Amsterdam last year after being spun off from ING Group, had said it would pay out 175 million euros in dividends. ($1 = 0.8836 euros) (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Richard Pullin)