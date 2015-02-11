UPDATE 1-Dutch insurer NN Group beats market expectations; shares jump

(Adds details, background, shares)

AMSTERDAM, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer NN Group NV said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter operating profit from continuing operations was up 18 percent at 260 million euros ($294 million), helped by life and investment returns and beating market expectations.

It said its full-year operating profit from the continuing business was up 20 percent at 1.086 billion euros.

No outlook was provided for 2015, but ABN Amro said in a research note that in addition to a higher than expected dividend, the company’s cash capital was up at a strong 1.4 billion euros.

NN Group’s shares were up 4 percent at 24.80 euros in early trading. Another positive note was the Solvency II capital ratio, which the company said it estimated to be around 200 percent at the end of 2014.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a result from ongoing operations of 251 million euros, a 14 percent increase.

The company said it would pay a dividend of 0.57 euros per share, or a total of 200 million euros, for the second half of 2014. Analysts had expected a dividend of 0.55 euros per share.

Assets under management rose to 186 billion euros, from 180 billion euros at the end of the third quarter, it said, while expenses in the Netherlands were reduced by 142 million euros.

NN Group, which offers retirement, insurance and investment services in 18 countries, has targeted 200 million euros ($226 million) in cost cutting by 2016.

ING, which owns 68.1 percent of NN Group, spun the unit off in July last year, the largest share market flotation seen in continental Europe for three years, as part of ING’s restructuring to comply with the terms of its state rescue.

ING has pledged to sell its remaining stake in NN Group by 2016.