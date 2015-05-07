UPDATE 1-Dutch insurer NN Group's Q1 income meets expectations

(Adds details, background)

AMSTERDAM, May 7 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer NN Group said on Thursday its income from ongoing operations rose just over 3 percent to 304 million euros ($344.8 million) in the first quarter of 2015, broadly in line with market forecasts.

Analysts polled for Reuters had expected income from ongoing operations of 307 million euros, an increase of 4.1 percent.

The company did not provide a forecast for 2015.

New sales of life insurance rose 13.4 percent in the three-month period to 498 million euros, while investments under management rose nearly 21 percent to 203 billion euros, the company said.

NN Group’s solvency ratio increased from 245 percent to 335 percent, it added.

The company, which listed on the Amsterdam stock exchange last July, is the former insurance division of ING Group, which owns a 54.6 percent stake.