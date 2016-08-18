NN Group beats on Q2 earnings despite storms, Brexit

AMSTERDAM, Aug 18 (Reuters) - NN Group, the largest Dutch insurer, on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings that were lower than a year ago as market conditions worsened due to Brexit and on higher damage claims from storms, but the numbers were better than analysts had expected.

Operating result from ongoing business fell to 321 million euros ($363 million) from 488 million euros in the same period of 2015.

Analysts polled for Reuters had put operating result from ongoing operations at 267 million euros.