FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
NN Group Q3 earnings beat forecast; still keen on Delta Lloyd
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 17, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 9 months ago

NN Group Q3 earnings beat forecast; still keen on Delta Lloyd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer NN Group , which is trying to negotiate a takeover of smaller peer Delta Lloyd, reported on Thursday better-than-expected third-quarter earnings of 436 million euros ($466 million), on a mix of higher capital gains and lower losses on its Japanese annuity business.

Analysts polled for Reuters had seen net income at 226 million euros, down from 329 million euros in the third quarter of 2015.

NN Group, whose unsolicited offer of 2.4 billion euros for Delta Lloyd in early October was rejected, said it remains interested in acquiring the company, and hopes to be able to strike a deal that Delta Lloyd's boards recommend to their shareholders. ($1 = 0.9350 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.