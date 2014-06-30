FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NN Group IPO orders below 20 euros likely to miss out - source
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

NN Group IPO orders below 20 euros likely to miss out - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Orders below 20 euros ($27.3) a share for the initial public offering (IPO) of NN Group are likely to miss out, a source familiar with the deal said on Monday, after the company earlier narrowed the price range for its Amsterdam listing.

A price of 20-20.50 euros a share gives ING’s insurance arm a valuation 7-7.2 billion euros, the source added. Earlier the price range was narrowed to 19.50-20.50 euros, from an original range of 18.50-22 euros each. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.