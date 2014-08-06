BRIEF-NN Group Q2 operating profit falls

Aug 6 (Reuters) - NN Group NV :

* Q2 operating result ongoing business of 257 million euros, down 6.2 pct from Q2 2013

* Q2 net result improved significantly to 252 million euros from 39 million euros in Q2 2013

* Capital position further strengthened; IGD ratio at 272 pct and holding company cash capital increased to 1,156 million euros

* Assets under management at investment management was 177 billion euros, up 5.4 pct compared with end of Q1 2014

* Strong new sales growth was driven by Japan Life, Insurance Europe and higher pension contract renewals in Netherlands Life