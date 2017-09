June 23 (Reuters) - Investment management firm NN Investment Partners has hired Ivan Nikolov as a senior portfolio manager.

Based in London, Nikolov has joined the firm’s convertible bonds team and will report to Tarek Saber, head of the convertible bond strategies team.

Nikolov has previously worked with Aberdeen Asset Management, KNG Securities and Pine River Capital Management. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)