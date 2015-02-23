FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NNIT sets indicative price range at IPO
February 23, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

NNIT sets indicative price range at IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Danish IT service provider, NNIT IPO-NNIT.CO, 100 percent owned by drugmaker Novo Nordisk , set an indicative price of its stock market listing of 100-120 crowns ($15-$18) a share on Monday.

Based on the price range and assuming full exercise of the overallotment option, the gross proceeds of the offering are expected to amount to approximately 1,863 million Danish crowns ($284 million) to 2,235 million crowns ($340 million), implying an initial market capitalisation of approximately 2,500 million to 3,000 million crowns.

No new shares will be issued and Novo Nordisk will receive all the net proceeds from the offering.

$1 = 6.5699 Danish crowns Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Louise Heavens

