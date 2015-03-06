EXECUTIVE VIEW-Novo to remain large NNIT shareholder, bourse hopes for more IPOs

COPENHAGEN, March 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Denmark’s Novo Nordisk’s IT services business NNIT soared on their debut on the Copenhagen stock market on Friday, rising by as much as 44 percent after a much anticipated initial public offering.

The following are comments executives made to Reuters at an event at NNIT’s headquarters just outside of Copenhagen.

EIVIND KOLDING, CEO OF NOVO A/S:

”We see ourselves as long-term owners of the NNIT share. We own 25.5 percent now and we have no plans not to keep being owners for the next many years.

”It (the shareholding) is within our focus on life science and we have also helped our company Novo Nordisk by this IPO.

“There are no plans to increase or decrease our stake. It’s the same stake we have in Novo Nordisk and in Novozymes and we are satisfied with that.”

JESPER BRANDGAARD, CFO IN NOVO NORDISK AND CHAIRMAN OF NNIT

”Amongst private investors in Denmark, more than 60,000 people wanted to buy shares. It’s more than three times as much in both the number and the value bid for as in all previous IPOs in Denmark in the past five years, including a number of IPOs such as TDC and Matas, which were at larger in value than NNIT.

“We’ve also seen fantastic interest amongst institutional investors.”

CEO OF COPENHAGEN‘S STOCK EXCHANGE BJORN SIBBERN

”The trading activity at Copenhagen’s stock exchange has been really high this year but we’ve lacked IPOs. That’s why it is really great NNIT is the first company that dares to go out on the ice and we believe and hope they can open the market.

”I will not give any specific expectations for new listings this year, but NNIT’s listing shows the interest and risk appetite amongst investors is very high.

”It takes time to prepare an IPO so I don’t think this will mean that from the next quarter we’ll just see a whole lot of IPOs. The companies need to be ready.

“But I‘m in no doubt that it is a good signal to companies contemplating an IPO and it could be what triggers them to say: ‘Now we’ll push the button and list on the stock exchange’.”