Nobel Biocare shares rise on renewed bid speculation
#Market News
September 5, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Nobel Biocare shares rise on renewed bid speculation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Shares in Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare rose on Friday, with two traders attributing the stock’s gains to an AWP media report of possible bid interest for the company.

AWP reported that there were stock market rumours of a bid next week for Nobel Biocare at 23 Swiss francs per share.

A spokesman for Nobel Biocare declined to comment.

Nobel Biocare shares were up by 3.8 percent at 17.75 Swiss francs by 1200 GMT.

Last month, Bloomberg News reported that Nobel Biocare had attracted interest from possible buyers including U.S. conglomerate Danaher Corp and buyout group EQT Partners.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
