FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danaher to buy Nobel Biocare Holding for $2.2 billion including debt
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 15, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

Danaher to buy Nobel Biocare Holding for $2.2 billion including debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. healthcare conglomerate Danaher Corp said it will buy Nobel Biocare Holding in an all-cash deal valued at about $2.2 billion, including debt, to widen its market presence in the global dental industry.

Danaher said it will offer 17.10 Swiss francs per Nobel Biocare share and the deal is expected to be completed in late 2014 or early 2015.

Last month, Bloomberg News reported that Nobel Biocare had attracted interest from possible buyers including U.S. conglomerate Danaher Corp and buyout group EQT Partners. (1 US dollar = 0.9342 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.