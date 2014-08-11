FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nobel Biocare said to attract takeover interest -Bloomberg
#Switzerland Market Report
August 11, 2014 / 10:35 AM / 3 years ago

Nobel Biocare said to attract takeover interest -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON/ZURICH, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Swiss dental-implant maker Nobel Biocare has attracted interest from possible buyers including U.S. conglomerate Danaher Corp and buyout group EQT Partners, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Shares in Nobel Biocare rose 2.2 percent to 16.25 Swiss francs (17.936 US dollar) on the back of the report, traders said.

An initial approach by EQT offered 17 Swiss francs per share for Nobel Biocare, the report said.

Nobel Biocare declined to comment. The group said late last month it was in “very early” talks with potential buyers, declined to comment on the report. [ID: ] (1 US dollar = 0.9060 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Francesco Canepa in London and Caroline Copley in Zurich; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

