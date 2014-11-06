FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 6, 2014 / 6:01 AM / 3 years ago

Nobel Biocare confirms guidance, profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare, which has agreed to be bought by U.S. healthcare company Danaher, confirmed its full-year sales and profitability targets on Thursday as it posted quarterly profit that beat expectations.

The Zurich-based firm said underlying sales rose 5.5 percent in the third quarter to 133.6 million euros ($167.29 million) slightly ahead of the average forecast for 132 million in a Reuters poll.

Net profit came in at 12.4 million euros compared to 8.9 million a year earlier and ahead of the 7.9 million average forecast.

Nobel Biocare confirmed its forecast for revenue to grow around 3 to 4 percent at constant exchange rates and for an improvement in its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin of 150 to 200 basis points for this year.

Danaher agreed in September to pay $2.2 billion for Nobel Biocare to get hold of Nobel’s premium range of implants and boost its dental business sales to around $3 billion. (1 US dollar = 0.7986 euro) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
