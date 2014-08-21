FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nobel raises full-year profit margin target, stays silent on sale
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 21, 2014 / 5:07 AM / 3 years ago

Nobel raises full-year profit margin target, stays silent on sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Nobel Biocare, the Swiss dental implant maker in talks with potential buyers about the sale of the company, raised its profit margin target for this year after net profit almost doubled in the second quarter.

The world’s second biggest dental implant maker made no reference in its results statement to the progress of talks with potential buyers about a sale which it confirmed at the end of July were at a “very early” stage.

The company reiterated its forecast to grow sales around 3-4 percent this year, excluding foreign currency fluctuations.

It now expects an improvement on its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin excluding restructuring costs and exchange rate fluctuations of about 100 to 150 basis points per year, compared to a previous guidance for 100 basis points.

Sales in the second quarter fell 2.4 percent to 144.3 million euros ($191.1 million), generating net profit of 15.9 million euros compared to 8 million euros a year earlier.

Industry analysts, on average, had forecast sales of 148 million euros and profit of 13.4 million, according to a Reuters poll. (1 US dollar = 0.7551 euro) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.